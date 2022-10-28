Not Available

Sameer Arya, Martand Damdere, Pankaj Tiwari, and Gautam Sesodia are friends who live in a small town in India. Broke, accident-prone, and unable to pay rent to their landlady, they are basically slackers with Sameer and Gautam having no family, while Pankaj has been kicked out by his brother-in-law, and Martand has illicitly borrowed money from his maternal uncle, is unable to re-pay it and hence rendered homeless. The four find out that they can better their lifestyle by obtaining a bank loan - albeit in vain as they are unable to secure one. Then they decide to woo a rich girl, let one of them marry her, and live their life in comfort...