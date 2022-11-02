Not Available

Arumugham (Vikram) is an uneducated, good hearted, helpful village hick. Easwari (Jyothika) is his childhood friend. A chemical factory in the village pollutes the local river and when all attempts to stop the factory waste from going to the drinking water falls flat, the villagers decide to send Arumugham to Chennai and meet the concerned minister who has won from their constituency. He sets out for the city with Easwari and her grandmother and they stay with Arumugham's friend (Vivek) and gang.