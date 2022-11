Not Available

Dhool Ka Phool is a 1959 Indian Bollywood film. Produced by B. R. Chopra it was directed by BR's brother Yash Chopra, this being Yash's first movie as a director, having been an assistant director in BR's earlier film Naya Daur. The film stars Mala Sinha, Rajendra Kumar, Nanda, Leela Chitnis, Jeevan and Ashok Kumar.