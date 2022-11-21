Not Available

Kunjunni (Mammootty), in an inebriated condition arrives on a rainy night to purchase Nellur Mana, which is believed to be haunted by the ghost of Savithri (Dhanya Mary Varghese). Being crazy about old houses and palaces, Kunjunni, who is in to realty business was lured into this deal by Gireeshan (Manoj K. Jayan), the son of Guptan Namboothiri (Thilakan), a feudal land lord. In a fight with Kunjunni, his younger son had fell from the terrace and had got paralyzed below the hips. Now Guptan Namboothiri wants to avenge for it. Upon reaching the old house, Kunjunni is attacked by the goons of Gireeshan, but he escapes miraculously. An atheist, Kunjunni leads a carefree life away from the traditions of his family and is inlove with Thulasimani (Kaniha), the daughter of Pisharody, the old friend of his late father, who was also a famous tantrik.