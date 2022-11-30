Not Available

A day long encounter between an old almost bedridden grandmother who has supposedly lost her memory and a young girl Mrinalini, sparks an interesting yet intriguing conversation, and in these conversations Mrinalini draws an unlikely parallel between her present and her grandmother-in-law’s past. The conversations also bring to light that the grandmother is very much in possession of her memories as she emerges as a representative of the suppressed woman. A number of things are left unsaid and the unsaid make up the essence of the story.