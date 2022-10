Not Available

Shunned by his parents, brought up by a Poojary, nursed by a cow, Dhyanu Bhagat grows up performing miracles, curing the ill, and singing the praise of Devi Maa Durga. He faces many opponents, including Satish, who believes that Dhyanu is wooing his fiancée, Paro. After witnessing Mughal troops' desecration of the Devi's Mandir, Dhyanu's biggest challenge will come from none other than Shahenshah Akbar himself who will ask him to convert to Din-i-Ilahi.