Di Balik 98

The story of family struggles and sacrifices through the May 1998 tragedy. Second Lieutenant Bagus is indecisive in facing extraordinary circumstances. Responsibilities as security officer collide with the obligation to care his wife, Salma, the state palace staff, who is pregnant. Salma is trapped in the riots and declared missing. Pressure from superiors: Bagus must prioritize his tasks and not to overthink small events. President Suharto comes home from Cairo earlier than expected. Governments are faced with a difficult situation as community leaders and representatives of mass organizations directly ask Soeharto to resign. But he is unmoved and plans to form a committee and cabinet reforms to address these demands.