Based on information read on the internet, Choky invites his girlfriend to visit a lake. Legend has it that any couple who goes to that lake will have a long-lasting relationship. His sister, Lola, who has just broken up with her boyfriend, is told by her mother to join her brother. Choky's friends also join in. On their way to the lake, the car breaks down in the forest. Then Lola goes missing and the fun vacation turns into a nightmare.