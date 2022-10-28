Not Available

In a village in Felda Lasah, Sg. Siput (U), Perak, which is isolated in a state in the north, there is a mystery 'entertainment’ Bistro which gives a sense of dissatisfaction among the people. The bistro is open at 6:00 pm until midnight, managed by a native of the village. It provides 'karaoke entertainment ' as an attraction and also food and drink as usual. Customers are mostly outsiders, including from the area of Taiping, Ipoh, Manjung, Penang and AlorSetar. That's how great the influence and popularity of this bistro that is called as BISTRO KENCHA. The villagers, mostly settlers, initially take no interest in the existence of the bistro because it doesn’t interfere with their lives as it is located deep in the oil palm plantations. The bistro is operated by Megat, the settler of the village as well.