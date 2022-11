Not Available

Small-town retired sheriff Frank Everly finds his life on the skids after his wife Mary is murdered by the ruthless maniac Vincent Pope. When Pope escapes from prison, Everly comes out of retirement to hunt down Mary's killer. The search for Pope soon turns into a twisted game of cat and mouse. Pumping with heart-racing action, this modern-day western will take the audience on a thrill-ride they won't soon forget. Written by David Lee Rawlings