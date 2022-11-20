Not Available

A widow, Rohani slogs as a paddy farmer and rubber tapper to raise her two children, Jamal and Jamil. Rohani’s husband is betrayed by Kudin who makes false allegations against him which result in him being sentenced to prison. On the day he is released, he was killed in a road accident. Jamal goes to Australia while Jamil to Kuala Lumpur to pursue his study. After completing his studies, Jamal returns home and in love with Rozi, Kudin’s daughter. Rohani visits Jamal who now lives in Kuala Lumpur and Jamal brings his mother to Rozi’s home. There, she meets Kudin and an argument ensues, Kudin accuses Rohani of being a whore. This causes Jamal to hate his mother and he leaves the house. As tension between them builds up, Rahani takes ill.