Diabelski mlyn

Woozoo visits Osaka to finish his business as his boss Dae-jung has gone missing in a ship accident. On the last day, Woozoo chases someone looking exactly like Dae-jung. He ends up losing him, but the guitar sound draws him to a small bar, Pier 34. Its owner, Snow, somehow reminds him of Dae-jung and listening to his music brings back memories. After passing out right there, Woozoo misses his flight back to Korea and then quits his job on a whim. He soon meets Haruna who learns guitar from Snow. And he decides to stay at Pier 34 till he finds Dae-jung.