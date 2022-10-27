1967

Diabolically Yours

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 29th, 1967

Studio

Comacico

Alain Delon stars as Pierre, an amnesiac recovering from a car accident. He can't remember any details about the accident or about his past life as a wealthy businessman based in the orient. He is currently being nursed back to health on his palatial estate in the french countryside by his beautiful wife, Christiane (Senta Berger), the family doctor (Sergio Fantoni), and a manservant named Kim (Peter Mosbacher).Paranoia rapidly sets in as he begins to suspect Christiane is not really his wife and that he is the victim of a sinister plot.

Cast

Senta BergerChristiane
Sergio FantoniFréderic Launay
Claude Piéplule décorateur
Peter MosbacherKiem
Albert Augierle médecin
Georges Montantle brigadier

View Full Cast >

Images