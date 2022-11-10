1955

Diabolique

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

November 20th, 1955

Studio

Véra Films

The cruel and abusive headmaster of a boarding school, Michel Delassalle (Paul Meurisse), becomes the target of a murder plot hatched by an unlikely duo -- his meek wife (Vera Clouzot) and the mistress he brazenly flaunts (Simone Signoret). The women, brought together by their mutual hatred for the man, pull off the crime but become increasingly unhinged by a series of odd occurrences after Delassalle's corpse mysteriously disappears.

Cast

Simone SignoretNicole Horner
Véra ClouzotChristina Delassalle
Paul MeurisseMichel Delassalle
Charles VanelAlfred Fichet, le commissaire
Jean BrochardPlantiveau, le concierge
Pierre LarqueyM.Drain, professeur

