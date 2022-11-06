Not Available

Diagnosis Murder

  • Crime
  • Drama

Police detective Steve Sloan believes that top manager Nick Osborn has killed his boss, trust-owner Russell Cord. His father, senior hospital doctor Mark Sloan, is convinced that his long-time patient Osborn is innocent and soon discovers three other top employees of the Cord Group who also had reasons for killing their boss. Pretending to be a medical police consultant, Dr Sloan starts investigating the case himself, supported by a junior doctor and a young female pathologist. Besides, the merry old doctor saves the life of a young street urchin and takes tap-dance lessons from an old patient. Written by Otto Oberhauser

Cast

Dick Van DykeDr. Mark Sloan
Barry Van DykeSteve Sloan
Cynthia GibbDr. Amanda Bentley
Stephen CaffreyDr. Jack Parker
Bill BixbyNick Osborne
Mariette HartleyKate Hamilton

