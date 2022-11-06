Diagnosis Murder

Police detective Steve Sloan believes that top manager Nick Osborn has killed his boss, trust-owner Russell Cord. His father, senior hospital doctor Mark Sloan, is convinced that his long-time patient Osborn is innocent and soon discovers three other top employees of the Cord Group who also had reasons for killing their boss. Pretending to be a medical police consultant, Dr Sloan starts investigating the case himself, supported by a junior doctor and a young female pathologist. Besides, the merry old doctor saves the life of a young street urchin and takes tap-dance lessons from an old patient. Written by Otto Oberhauser
|Dick Van Dyke
|Dr. Mark Sloan
|Barry Van Dyke
|Steve Sloan
|Cynthia Gibb
|Dr. Amanda Bentley
|Stephen Caffrey
|Dr. Jack Parker
|Bill Bixby
|Nick Osborne
|Mariette Hartley
|Kate Hamilton
