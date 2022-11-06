Diagnosis Murder

Not Available

Police detective Steve Sloan believes that top manager Nick Osborn has killed his boss, trust-owner Russell Cord. His father, senior hospital doctor Mark Sloan, is convinced that his long-time patient Osborn is innocent and soon discovers three other top employees of the Cord Group who also had reasons for killing their boss. Pretending to be a medical police consultant, Dr Sloan starts investigating the case himself, supported by a junior doctor and a young female pathologist. Besides, the merry old doctor saves the life of a young street urchin and takes tap-dance lessons from an old patient. Written by Otto Oberhauser