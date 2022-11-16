Dial M For Middlesbrough

Not Available

Following the hugely successful Agatha Christie-inspired whodunnits Murder on the Blackpool Express and Death on the Tyne, unlikely super-sleuths Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson return with a killer group of comedy greats in the latest Draper’s Tours outing, once again written by Jason Cook. Terry (Vegas) and Gemma (Gibson) are forced to take refuge in a sinister and dilapidated caravan park after their coach breaks down. During the unplanned stay, visitors and residents begin to be bumped off one by one under grizzly circumstances. The all-star cast includes Sally Lindsay, Phil Davis, Mike Wozniak, Joanna Page, Jason Donovan and Annette Crosbie.