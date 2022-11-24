Dial 'P' for Pink

Not Available

A short, pointy-nosed safecracker intends to rob a safe in a building, but he doesn't realize that the safe is occupied by the Pink Panther, who has made the safe his home. When the safecracker tries to blast the safe open with explosives, the Pink Panther returns each of the thief's devices just before they explode, with the thief taking all of the blasts. Finally, the Pink Panther decides to let the persistent, little man have the safe, which the panther has rigged with a bomb.