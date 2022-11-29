Not Available

Dialog brings the story of our struggles, as we learn to win it every day in this beautiful dream called Mumbai! Dialog has won multiple awards, screenings, and selections, distribution deals at various festivals around the globe. Dialog presents an intriguing communication through the soul of the streets and the tireless workforce of the city of Mumbai. It is pure music at its best, the heckles, rants, and spats of the street vendors form the lyrics of the soundtrack. And, the instruments and beats are composed out of close recording samples of the various tools that these workers use.