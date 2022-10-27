Dialogue with the Carmelites

Not Available

In full French Revolution, the young Blanche de la Force decides to protect a convent and so entered the Carmelite order. She meets the cheerful nun Sister Constance and mother Marie, among others, and is happy with them despite the external conflicts and pressures of his father to leave the convent. Film based on real and tragic story from the sixteen Carmelite nuns in the convent of Compiègne in 1794, and collected by the French writer Georges Bernanos in his play of the same name, which in turn was inspired by the piece "The Last of the scaffold" the writer Gertrud von Le Fort.