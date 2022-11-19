Diamond Dawgs

Not Available

Platinum, Million and Dreamz are the members of a highly successful rap group called the High Rollaz. They are rich, famous and have very high expectations for their next album. Everything is looking good for them until one day their lives change. A group of mostly female car thieves, led by South Central, crash their record release party with guns in hand, robbing the rappers of their ultra exotic sports cars. The result of the crime ends with their DJ getting killed and the masters to their next album being stolen because it was mistakenly left in one of the cars. Left with no answers and not wanting to talk to the police for help because of the negative publicity, the crew decides to take justice into their own hands. Mixed with action packed drama and special effects throughout, the film will keep you on the edge of your seat all the way to the explosive finale.