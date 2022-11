Not Available

During his stay at New York’s Pierre Hotel, David Bowie and cameraman John Dove made a short concept video for a proposed Diamond Dogs film. The video was shot in black and white with a single RCA video camera, and included a title screen, opening credits, and a superimposed Bowie standing among cardboard-cutout people. Although the project was dropped, this demo offers a tantalizing glimpse of what Bowie had planned.