"Diamond Edge" was Seventeen's first world tour organized by Pledis Entertainment, Show Note and Live Nation. The tour was held from July 14 to October 6, 2017, in Seoul, Saitama, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Chicago, Dallas, Toronto, Santiago, New York, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei and Manila, visiting total 14 cities. They met with over 200,000 fans all over the world.