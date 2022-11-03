Diamond Horseshoe

Joe Davis Sr., headliner at a big nightclub, is visited by medical student son Joe Jr., who to Dad's chagrin wants to be a crooner, and soon comes between Dad and his girlfriend Claire. So glamorous dancer Bonnie is enlisted to distract Junior. Which does Bonnie want more, the fur coat or true love? Plot is a framework for numerous Ziegfeld style stage productions.
|Betty Grable
|Bonnie Collins
|Dick Haymes
|Joe Davis, Jr.
|Phil Silvers
|Blinkie Miller
|William Gaxton
|Joe Davis Sr.
|Beatrice Kay
|Claire Williams
|Carmen Cavallaro
|Himself (pianist)
View Full Cast >