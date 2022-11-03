1945

Diamond Horseshoe

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 1st, 1945

Studio

20th Century Fox

Joe Davis Sr., headliner at a big nightclub, is visited by medical student son Joe Jr., who to Dad's chagrin wants to be a crooner, and soon comes between Dad and his girlfriend Claire. So glamorous dancer Bonnie is enlisted to distract Junior. Which does Bonnie want more, the fur coat or true love? Plot is a framework for numerous Ziegfeld style stage productions.

Cast

Betty GrableBonnie Collins
Dick HaymesJoe Davis, Jr.
Phil SilversBlinkie Miller
William GaxtonJoe Davis Sr.
Beatrice KayClaire Williams
Carmen CavallaroHimself (pianist)

