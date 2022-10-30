Not Available

Diamond Necklace

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Lal Jose directs ‘DIAMOND NECKLACE’, a Dubai based story of a doctor and his unexpected confrontation with matters other than medical. The film’s tagline is a ‘A Romantic Tale on the Verge of Reality’ and the story lives up to the tagline. Lal himself produces the movie through LJ Films. Sreenivasan run an automobile workshop and people close to him call him Venuettan affectionately. Venuettan combines a bit of social work with his bus

Cast

Fahadh FaasilDr. Arun Kumar
Samvrutha SunilMaya
Gauthami NairLakshmi
AnusreeRajasree
SreenivasanVenu
RohiniDr. Savithri

