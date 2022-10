Not Available

Action - Orphan, con artist, crime boss and millionaire, Diamond Ruff has seen it all. In prison for a murder he did not commit, he meets the Reverend Trek Woods, who overwhelms him with kindness, character and faith in god. Falling in love with April, a young woman with terminal illness, Ruff is again challenged to grow and change. Will he be redeemed? There are no easy answers. - Felicia Pearson, Fredro Starr, Michael Barra