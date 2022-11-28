Not Available

Diana Ross in Concert!

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Diana Ross "Live In Concert" Dana Ross and the Supremes ruled the radio Airwaves in the 60's and 70's with their savvy blend of R&B sensuality with teen energy. In this concert Diana Ross gives a lavish musical performance of the hit tunes that propelled her to fame. Songs Include: Ain't No Mountain High Enough Too Shy To Say Touch Me In The Morning I Want To Be Bad I Ain't Been Licked Home It's My House No One Gets The Prize Love Hangover Reach Out I'll Be There Baby Love Remember Me Medley: Lady Sings The Blues, Ain't Nobody's Business, God Bless The Child, My Man. The Boss Theme From Mahogany Ain't No Mountain High Enough (reprise) All For One

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images