Diana Ross in Concert!

Diana Ross "Live In Concert" Dana Ross and the Supremes ruled the radio Airwaves in the 60's and 70's with their savvy blend of R&B sensuality with teen energy. In this concert Diana Ross gives a lavish musical performance of the hit tunes that propelled her to fame. Songs Include: Ain't No Mountain High Enough Too Shy To Say Touch Me In The Morning I Want To Be Bad I Ain't Been Licked Home It's My House No One Gets The Prize Love Hangover Reach Out I'll Be There Baby Love Remember Me Medley: Lady Sings The Blues, Ain't Nobody's Business, God Bless The Child, My Man. The Boss Theme From Mahogany Ain't No Mountain High Enough (reprise) All For One