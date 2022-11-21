Diana Ross: Live in Central Park

Not Available

On July 21,1983, the legendary Diana Ross took the stage in New York's Central Park before an audience of over 800,000. Soon after the entertainer began, pouring rain and heavy wind threatened to put an end to the show, but Diana pushed on for much of the set;urging the drenched crowd to remain calm and stay with her. Eventually the torrential storm put an end to the performance;but not before Diana promised her fans she would return the next day. True to her word;Diana performed the entire concert again on July 22nd for the people of New York.