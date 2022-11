Not Available

Soul diva Diana Ross shines in this 1992 concert filmed at New York's Ritz Theatre. Ross shared the specially made stage with nearly 20 accomplished jazz, big band and rhythm and blues maestros, enhancing her already dazzling talent. Together, they collaborate on versions of "Fine and Mellow," "Don't Explain," "Mean to Me," "All of Me" and many more. Also featured are interviews and a behind-the-scenes peek at the singing legend.