The extraordinary visual magic of Diana Ross is captured in this collection of some of the pop diva's biggest video hits. Six of her most dazzling "mini-movies" each tell a dramatic story, all shot on film and helmed by top video directors. Includes a special version of "Missing You" with footage of Marvin Gaye, a rendition of "Swept Away" and the Julio Iglesias duet "All of You."