Diane the Zebra Woman follows four women’s misadventures through the streets of NYC 1962. All played by Flame [Schon], the characters consist of The Detective, The Mother, The Child, and the Medium (Girl on Bicycle). Amidst the enclave of the French new wave, an evident influence says Flame, metaphor is enacted and embodied through each figure. “He sometimes would imagine that I reminded him of Jeanne Moreau, he liked the dark circles under her eyes.” Evocative of the scene from which it emerged, the film features cameos from integral figures like William (Bill) Levy, Jonas Mekas, Paul Morrissey and features an original score composed by Malcolm Goldstein. (The End of Being)