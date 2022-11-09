Diaries of Transformation

Not Available

The film captures the stories of seven individuals with trans identities in and around Kolkata as they narrate their tales of love, violence and social acceptance in times of change. Raju, Bini, Rai, Bhaskar, Tista, Suman and Sabir come from very different socio-economic backgrounds. Yet, there are certain interconnecting issues of social acceptance and finding a space in the largely hetero-normative social order in each of these diaries which reflect the larger image of how politics of power operate.