Diario blu(E)

Early nineties. On television the Gulf War breaks out, while on the Italian political scene the PCI disappears and the Lega Nord appears. Inter Milan is struggling with his usual (dis) adventures, and in the meantime Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit sounds everywhere.. Every affair of the world slips on, becomes marginal when we are teenagers and only one question seems to absorb everything that surrounds us: how to become oneself? A slow and tormented transition to maturity that coincides with the first falling in love, difficult, sometimes desperate, for those who understand that they do not conform to what society indicates as “norm”.