Diario de Bucaramanga

It is the year 1828 and the Liberator, Simón Bolívar, is accompanied by his General Staff in the Colombian town of Bucaramanga. From there, he waits for news of the events that take place in the Ocaña Convention, in which a new Constitution for Colombia must be produced. These are decisive, dramatic, conflictive days, of intrigue and betrayal led by General Francisco de Paula Santander, the events that occurred in Ocaña will be transcendental in the destiny of the last two years of life of Liberator Simón Bolívar and of his dream of Latin American unity.