Diario de piratas

A story of two women who at the same time are many; the portrait of a country where what is illegal is legal and what is forbidden is allowed if a lot of people do it. Virginia (60) is a teacher from Cochabamba who travels to Iquique (Chile) to smuggle in towels to make extra money; Yesenia (22) is a cooking student from the city of El Alto who travels to Desaguadero (Peru) to buy clothes to resell in a popular market in Oruro in order to pay for her schooling. This is not a documentary about smuggling, nor does it explore the causes and procedures for smuggling, and does not denounce the widespread corruption on the Bolivian borders. The idea is simpler, but at the same time more complex: to observe and follow two women smugglers in different areas of Bolivia and explain their nature, their paths, their routines and objectives.