Director Josecho San Mateo's lighthearted ensemble comedy, based on the novel by Nacho Abad, follows a mischievous group of college students who spend their summer interning at a local radio station. Daniela Costa leads an unforgettable cast as Ana, the spunky ringleader of the interns who inspires an uprising amongst her motley brethren when the demands of the overbearing station supervisors become unbearable.