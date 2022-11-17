Diary of a Badman

Not Available

"We are still fighting for freedom in this country. You overstand?" How far would you go for your career and do to get the job done? Lady Detective, Simone Williams (played by actress Jacinth Sutphin), a Jamaican immigrant to the US, dreams of working undercover on a high profile case. She finally gets her chance to go undercover to catch a notorious drug dealer, Winston Bailey aka Bucky. She falls victim to his charming personality; compromising her assignment. Lines begin to blur as she gets in deeper. Over time, Williams develops a close bond with Bailey, and their loyalties are put to the ultimate test.