Not Available

Controversial director Paul Verhoeven made his feature-film debut with this Dutch comedy-drama about two prostitutes working in the Amsterdam Red Light district, and the many strange and unusual men they meet through their work. Also known as Diary Of A Hooker, Business is Business, and Any Special Way, Wat Zien Ik? was based on the short stories of Albert Mol; the film was photographed by Jan de Bont, who later went on to become a successful director himself.