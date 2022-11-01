Not Available

Diary of a Mad Black Woman The Play

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Lionsgate

Before it was a movie, it was a theatrical phenomenon! When Helen learns that her husband is leaving her for her best friend, the women in her family are ready with advice. Her devout mother preaches strength and forgiveness, while her parolee grandmother shows up with a gun! Acclaimed African-American playwright Tyler Perry dares to mix sacred and secular humor with riotous results. Experience his most famous morality tale, now a major motion picture, in its original stage format...complete with live musical numbers!

Tyler PerryDaddy Charles / Mable 'Madea' Simmons
Marva KingHelen Simmons-McCarter
Tamela MannMyrtle Simmons
Cordell MooreOrlando

