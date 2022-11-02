Not Available

Diary of a Maniac

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Società Olografica Italiana (SOI) S.r.l.

In this stylish and offbeat black comedy, Benito ( Jerry Calà) keeps a diary of his sexual fantasies and cravings. As a result of his on-again, off-again relationship with the beautiful and insatiable Luigia (Sabrina Ferilli), his thoughts along these lines have grown increasingly bizarre. For his own part, he is driven to pick up and bed women at almost every opportunity. As the fantasies recorded in his diary consume more and more of his life, and grow darker and darker, his ordinary waking life becomes flatter and duller, until he disappears altogether.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images