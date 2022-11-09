Not Available

In Diary of a Pornstar: Kai Cruz, director Andy O'Neill takes us on a journey through a day in Kai Cruz's life showing how his life is one hedonistic mix of work and pleasure where the boundaries are frequently blurred. Kai lives and works for sex and in this film you get closer than ever to see what goes on both on and off camera in his busy sex fuelled adventures. Ever popular Cruz takes us on a real journey in this cum filled fuck fest! A must have movie for all Kai Cruz fans in this expose taking you behind the scenes on the life of a porn star.