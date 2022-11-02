Diary of a Serial Killer

Not Available

This is like a CAT III version of the classic sick flick Maniac (1980) but as depressing and mean-spirited as another classic Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986): unable to satisfy his sexual desires with his wife, Bill regularly visits prostitutes. Afterwards, he ties up and tortures them in various ways before killing them. Bill believes that if they die, they will be reincarnated and have a better life. He murders over a dozen people. One day, a young woman named Jade comes to stay with Bill's family. He falls in love with her but is afraid that he will kill her, so he makes her leave. Jade has nowhere to go and starts working as a prostitute. When Bill finds Jade doing this, he has sex with her and gets her pregnant.