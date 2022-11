Not Available

Mina, an 18 years old student, takes life as it comes, like any young woman her age. Every evening, after her economics class, she goes to her acting class at her local theatre with the secret dream of becoming a professional actress. During a private party on a barge, Nikita, her roommate and best friend, meets Roman, Mina's favourite Director. What if this encounter was the opportunity Mina had ben wating for?