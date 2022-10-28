Diary of Beloved Wife: Smoke Gets in Your Eye

Not Available

Chiho has prohibited her husband, Takahashi, from smoking while she is trying to become pregnant. Takahashi hasn’t told his wife he was laid off, and has a paid sexual encounter with a high-school student, attracted by the pungent odor of her cigarettes, Peace Regulars. That evening, Chiho became outraged by the foul odor of the Peace Regulars saying it reminded her of an elderly relative having shoved the same brand of cigarettes into her genitals in the distant past. In fact that memory was not Chihos, but that of her twin sister, Kaho.