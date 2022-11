Not Available

Welshman and revivalist Evan Roberts is the subject of this program that tells Roberts's life story and examines his role in the 1904 revival of Christianity in Wales. Told from Roberts's viewpoint, the program uses contemporary letters, interviews and photographs to relay the story of his life from the time of his conversion at age 13 to his gradual spiritual development and his role in the revival at his church, Moriah Lougher.