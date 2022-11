Not Available

A vigorous, humorous and tender self-portrait, in which you are invited into the artist’s home to explore voice, gender and trans-narrative. You will meet Cesar Jentley – Griffiths’ cis male alterego – who says, “What I wanna say to my dad, and all the other dads, and all the men who aren’t dads but they could be dads, is...we can all have a dick.”