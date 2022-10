Not Available

Dick Brave is the alter ego of Sasha, a german Pop/Rock singer who wanted to change his style and now is part of the neo-rockabilly group Dick Brave & the Backbeats. The project started as a joke but they had such a great success that their first album "Dick This!" raised to the top ten of the German charts. In 2006 Sasha started a comeback with less success and today he is back in the constellation Dick Brave & the Backbeats.