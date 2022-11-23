Not Available

A classic parody from 1986, John Holmes and Tom Byron play Dickman and Throbbin. Together they are a duo of superheroes known as SEXOCRISTS that turn frigid women into sex-craving whores. This film is all about campy, corny fun just like the old "Batman" TV show that it parodies but with steamy sex scenes from some of adult films biggest performers - John Holmes, Amber Lynn, Tom Byron, Joanna Storm and Peter North. It all leads up to Dickman and Throbbin deflowering supermodel Brook Fields played by a young and vivacious Amber Lynn. This is a classic parody of comical proportions you don't want to miss.