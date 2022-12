Not Available

A bizarre weather phenomenon destroys parts of Clifton, New Jersey. Residents are advised to flee, but a few remain to test Fate. The storm is a symbol for change. Those who face the unknown can get swept up in the frightening current, but those who let Life make changes for them (accepting changes passively) become destroyed. This is beyond horror or science fiction. It is a movie that was written in the manner of an ancient Greek play. The dialogue is everything.