Dictator is an upcoming Telugu film, jointly produced by Eros International and Sriwass under Vedhaaswa Creations banner, directed by Sriwass. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Anjali and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles. Music is composed by S. Thaman.It is the 99th movie in the career of Nandamuri Balakrishna. The movie is planned to release in January 14, 2016 as Sankranthi Release. The movie is going to be released also in Tamil and Malayalam as dubbed version simultaneously.