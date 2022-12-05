Did 2019 Exploitation of Everest Reach its Peak? Inside Everest's Deadliest Season

Not Available

After the tragic 2019 season, climbers mourn those who lost their lives on Mt. Everest. Some question if stricter regulations are needed to prevent overcrowding and environmental exploitation in: A Deadly Ascent. This is the untold story of the 2019 Mount Everest tragedy, where 11 people died trying to scale the world’s highest summit. An image that went viral showed a glimpse of what happened that day - a long, continuous line of hundreds of climbers bottlenecked on the summit ridge of Everest, all trying to take advantage of a narrow window to get to the top. Weaving first-hand accounts from alpinists, sherpas and those who lost loved ones, find out how and why things went awry. Was the mountain too crowded, and were there too many inexperienced climbers, lured by the magic of the mountain by exploitative companies. And what is the environmental impact caused by the influx of climbers?